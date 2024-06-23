Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New language guidelines for anatomy aim to improve clarity, but they could reduce understanding instead

By Stephen Clark Russell, Instructional Assistant, Greek and Roman Studies, McMaster University
Some of us are all too aware that muscle disappears over time, but the removal of the word “muscle” from anatomical names feels like language imitating life.

All joking aside, there has been a recent purge of the word muscle from anatomical terminology. But this move has an impact on how phrases and expressions are understood.

The official list of Latin anatomical terms, called the Terminologia Anatomica (TA), is produced by the Federative…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
