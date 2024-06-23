Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Paul Keating labels Dutton a ‘charlatan’ as nuclear debate gets down and dirty

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Paul Keating has joined the debate on the Coalition’s nuclear policy saying “"Only the most wicked and cynical of individuals would foist such a blight on an earnest community like Australia,”The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
