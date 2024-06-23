Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Your wig could be poisoning you: study finds pesticides and other toxic chemicals in synthetic hair in Nigeria

By Nwanne Dike Ijere, PhD researcher, Federal University of Technology Owerri
Well-groomed hair is a symbol of beauty for many black African women. Natural hair requires special care and attention, though, which can be time consuming. Wigs (human or synthetic hair), weave-ons and other artificial hair extensions offer women an alternative to their natural hair.

In Nigeria, these alternatives are very popular with women, both young…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
