Human Rights Observatory

Azithromycin: how to manage while this antibiotic is in short supply for children

By Asha Bowen, Team Lead, Healthy Skin and ARF Prevention, Telethon Kids Institute
Antibiotic shortages have become a big challenge for child health. For example, amoxicillin and cephalexin are among the most commonly prescribed antibiotics for children, used to treat a variety of bacterial infections. Both have had shortages of their liquid formulations in recent years.

Now, another common antibiotic – azithromycinThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
