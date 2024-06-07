Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Authorities must promptly investigate arrest of journalist while covering demonstration

By Amnesty International
Mozambican authorities must immediately investigate the arrest of journalist and human rights defender, Sheila Wilson, while she was broadcasting live from a demonstration on 4 June in the capital Maputo, Amnesty International and The Mozambique Human Rights Defenders Network (RMDDH) said today. At the time of her arrest, Sheila was covering a demonstration outside the […] The post Mozambique: Authorities must promptly investigate arrest of journalist while covering demonstration appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Laura Jones wins the 2024 Archibald Prize with a portrait of Tim Winton, part of a grand artistic tradition
~ Ukraine: Recovery Conference Could Be Lifeline for Children
~ A renewable energy transition that doesn’t harm nature? It’s not just possible, it’s essential
~ ‘Comfort women’ or sex slaves? Why the debate over this WWII term remains so complicated
~ The UN chief has called for a ban on fossil fuel advertising – is the NZ industry listening?
~ What are compound exercises and why are they good for you?
~ The A-League yellow card scandal might be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to gambling-related corruption
~ Ukraine recap: western aid now boosting defensive morale as battle for Kharkiv continues
~ The defence force is allowing foreign recruits. Will soldiers be willing to die for a country they’ve only lived in for a year?
~ Young people may see more than 20 alcohol ads per hour on social media, research finds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter