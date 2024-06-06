Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: western aid now boosting defensive morale as battle for Kharkiv continues

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
The latest reports emerging from the frontlines in Ukraine are that the artillery ammunition the defending troops have been waiting for all these months is finally beginning to filter through to them. But it’s not enough, says the authoritative US thinktank, the Institute for the Study of War. The ISW quotes Ukrainian army sources in defensive positions north of the city of Kharkiv, which has been facing a concerted Russian offensive since May 9, that attacking troops enjoy…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The defence force is allowing foreign recruits. Will soldiers be willing to die for a country they’ve only lived in for a year?
~ Young people may see more than 20 alcohol ads per hour on social media, research finds
~ Victoria is raising minimum rental standards – it’s good news for tenants and the environment
~ ‘You can learn from this and so can the class’: 3 ways non-Indigenous teachers can include First Nations content in their lessons
~ Cryptocurrencies use massive amounts of power – but eco-friendly alternatives come with their own risks
~ A new Community Pharmacy Agreement starts next month. Here’s what you need to know
~ Who’s better off and who’s worse off four years on from the outbreak of COVID? The financial picture might surprise you
~ Friday essay: kangaroos and kindred spirits – D.H. Lawrence, Garry Shead and catching the flame of creativity
~ Business basics: what’s an initial public offering?
~ What are the functions of the modern university? 7 answers for the government review
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter