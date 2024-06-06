Victoria is raising minimum rental standards – it’s good news for tenants and the environment
By Trivess Moore, Associate Professor, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Emma Baker, Professor of Housing Research, University of Adelaide
Lyrian Daniel, Associate Professor in Architecture, University of South Australia
Nicola Willand, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Following the lead of countries like New Zealand and the United Kingdom, Australian states and…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 6, 2024