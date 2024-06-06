Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who’s better off and who’s worse off four years on from the outbreak of COVID? The financial picture might surprise you

By Ben Phillips, Associate Professor, POLIS@ANU Centre for Social Policy Research, Australian National University
Matthew Gray, Director, POLIS: The ANU Centre for Social Policy Research, Australian National University
A lot has happened to the economy since COVID struck, and reading the economic tea leaves has become more difficult.

Many of the gains for many Australians in 2020 and 2021 were artificial and didn’t last. The COVID Supplement temporarily doubled JobSeeker, for example. JobKeeper paid workers what their employers could not.

As these measures have been unwound, the gains have been…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
