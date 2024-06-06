Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand’s Leaders Shun UN Human Rights Chief

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters demonstrate against the detention of four democracy activists under the lese majeste (insulting the monarchy) law, Bangkok, Thailand, March 7, 2021. © 2021 Watcharawit Phudork / SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo In an apparent effort to avoid human rights scrutiny, Thailand’s prime minister, foreign minister, and other senior government officials did not meet with the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, when he visited Bangkok on June 5 and 6.Türk’s visit was consequentially downgraded from an official mission to a “stopover,”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine recap: western aid now boosting defensive morale as battle for Kharkiv continues
~ The defence force is allowing foreign recruits. Will soldiers be willing to die for a country they’ve only lived in for a year?
~ Young people may see more than 20 alcohol ads per hour on social media, research finds
~ Victoria is raising minimum rental standards – it’s good news for tenants and the environment
~ ‘You can learn from this and so can the class’: 3 ways non-Indigenous teachers can include First Nations content in their lessons
~ Cryptocurrencies use massive amounts of power – but eco-friendly alternatives come with their own risks
~ A new Community Pharmacy Agreement starts next month. Here’s what you need to know
~ Who’s better off and who’s worse off four years on from the outbreak of COVID? The financial picture might surprise you
~ Friday essay: kangaroos and kindred spirits – D.H. Lawrence, Garry Shead and catching the flame of creativity
~ Business basics: what’s an initial public offering?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter