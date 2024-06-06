Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The growing wealth divide: Should average Canadians follow Warren Buffett’s investment strategy?

By KJ (Kyoung Jin) Choi, Area Chair and Associate Professor of Finance, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Byung Hwa Lim, Associate Professor, SKK Business School, Department of FinTech, Sungkyunkwan University
Hyeng Keun Koo, Professor Emeritus, College of Business Administration, Ajou University
Jane Yoo, Professor, College of Business Administration, Ajou University
While Warren Buffet’s ‘buy low, sell high’ strategy has proven extremely successful for himself, it’s challenging for those without significant financial resources.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sick of reboots? How ‘nostalgia bait’ profits off Millennial and Gen Z’s childhood memories
~ How Sunak came up with disputed Labour tax figures – and what’s wrong with them
~ How studying (robot) pigeon navigation changed my mind about their intellect
~ Save our grassroots music spaces: cross-party report calls for levy to help venues in crisis
~ How giant earthworms have transformed the Isle of Rum’s landscape
~ Keir Starmer’s Trident triple lock: how Britain’s obsession with nuclear weapons has become part of election campaigns
~ Only 1.6% of US doctors were Black in 1906 – and the legacy of inequality in medical education has not yet been erased
~ COVID vaccines saved millions of lives – linking them to excess deaths is a mistake
~ Ursula von der Leyen: Europe’s top bureaucrat is on shaky ground as EU elections begin
~ Resisting the backlash against equity in medicine will improve health outcomes for all
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter