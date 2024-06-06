The growing wealth divide: Should average Canadians follow Warren Buffett’s investment strategy?
By KJ (Kyoung Jin) Choi, Area Chair and Associate Professor of Finance, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Byung Hwa Lim, Associate Professor, SKK Business School, Department of FinTech, Sungkyunkwan University
Hyeng Keun Koo, Professor Emeritus, College of Business Administration, Ajou University
Jane Yoo, Professor, College of Business Administration, Ajou University
While Warren Buffet’s ‘buy low, sell high’ strategy has proven extremely successful for himself, it’s challenging for those without significant financial resources.
- Thursday, June 6, 2024