Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccines saved millions of lives – linking them to excess deaths is a mistake

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
Claims that COVID vaccines may have helped fuel a rise in excess deaths have appeared in several major news outlets. An expert examines the evidence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The growing wealth divide: Should average Canadians follow Warren Buffett’s investment strategy?
~ Sick of reboots? How ‘nostalgia bait’ profits off Millennial and Gen Z’s childhood memories
~ How Sunak came up with disputed Labour tax figures – and what’s wrong with them
~ How studying (robot) pigeon navigation changed my mind about their intellect
~ Save our grassroots music spaces: cross-party report calls for levy to help venues in crisis
~ How giant earthworms have transformed the Isle of Rum’s landscape
~ Keir Starmer’s Trident triple lock: how Britain’s obsession with nuclear weapons has become part of election campaigns
~ Only 1.6% of US doctors were Black in 1906 – and the legacy of inequality in medical education has not yet been erased
~ Ursula von der Leyen: Europe’s top bureaucrat is on shaky ground as EU elections begin
~ Resisting the backlash against equity in medicine will improve health outcomes for all
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter