Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Sun is reaching the peak of its activity – here’s how that could cause more auroras and solar storms

By Ian Whittaker, Senior Lecturer in Physics, Nottingham Trent University
Many more people around the world than normal were recently able to see the northern and southern lights overhead with the naked eye. This unusual event was triggered by a very strong solar storm, which affected the movement of the Earth’s magnetic field.

The Sun is reaching the maximum point of activity in an 11-year cycle. This means that we can expect more explosive outpourings of particles. In the right circumstances, these are what ultimately generate the pretty auroras in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
