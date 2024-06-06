Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Council Urged to Extend Mandate of UN Anti-Racism Experts

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters confront New York Police officers as part of a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn, New York, June 3, 2020. © 2020 Frank Franklin II/AP Photo At the upcoming session of the UN Human Rights Council, the mandate of the UN expert mechanism on racism in law enforcement comes up for renewal. Civil society groups and affected communities have united in calling for its mandate to be strengthened and renewed.A UN Human Rights Council resolution in 2021 created the UN Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
