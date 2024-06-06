Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: new US stance on targeting Russia gives Kharkiv’s defenders a fighting chance

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
When missiles fired from Ukraine destroyed a S-300/400 air defence battery on Russian territory over the weekend of June 1 and 2, it immediately gave rise to speculation that the missiles were from US high mobility artillery rocket systems, or Himars. It was assumed they were part of the large package of military aid which was finally approved by Washington at the end of April.

The reason for this assumption is that Ukrainian missile systems do not have a sufficient…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
