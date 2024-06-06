Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

90% of Michigan state troopers are white − why making the force more representative is a challenge

By Ann Marie Ryan, Associate Chair and Director of Graduate Education, Organizational Psychology, Michigan State University
From culture shock to a lack of family support, slow progress on diversity in police recruitment reflects real challenges in a tough field.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine war: a wave of books to give traumatised children hope
~ Ukraine war: new US stance on targeting Russia gives Kharkiv’s defenders a fighting chance
~ Just like Bridgerton’s Eloise, real Regency women used muffs to express themselves – and form friendships
~ Liz Truss’s mini-budget looms large in the election campaign – here’s why it was such a disaster
~ Is Canada finally taking far-right extremism seriously? Latest arrests are a positive sign
~ Death of a liberation movement: how South Africa’s ANC became just a regular political party – with some help from Jacob Zuma
~ What the statue of a kneeling enslaved man in the Emancipation Memorial of 1876 tells us about its history − an art historian explains
~ Young adults who fare relatively well after spending time in the child welfare system say steady support from caring grown-ups made a big difference
~ Cities contain pockets of nature – our study shows which species are most tolerant of urbanization
~ Summer reading: 5 young-adult fiction novels that explore LGBTQ+ teen lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter