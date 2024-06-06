Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hydropower damages river systems in Africa: how more solar and wind power can solve this problem

By Angelo Carlino, Postdoctoral Fellow, Carnegie Science
Andrea Castelletti, Full Professor, Natural Resources Management and Environmental Systems Analysis, Polytechnic University of Milan, Polytechnic University of Milan
Rafael Schmitt, Lead Scientist, Natural Capital Project, Stanford University
Across the African continent, more than 300 new hydropower projects are planned to meet the growing demand for electricity. Some of these will require big dams, which can have major negative environmental impacts. Another looming problem with hydropower is that the water cycle is affected by climate change. Water availability will be reduced and become…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
