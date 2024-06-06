Hydropower damages river systems in Africa: how more solar and wind power can solve this problem
By Angelo Carlino, Postdoctoral Fellow, Carnegie Science
Andrea Castelletti, Full Professor, Natural Resources Management and Environmental Systems Analysis, Polytechnic University of Milan, Polytechnic University of Milan
Rafael Schmitt, Lead Scientist, Natural Capital Project, Stanford University
Across the African continent, more than 300 new hydropower projects are planned to meet the growing demand for electricity. Some of these will require big dams, which can have major negative environmental impacts. Another looming problem with hydropower is that the water cycle is affected by climate change. Water availability will be reduced and become…
