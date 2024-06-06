Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia’s Broadcasting Bill could restrict investigative journalism and LGBTQ+ content

By Mong Palatino
"With shrinking space caused by the internet and social media and struggling for sustainable financial support, more restrictions on journalism means sucking out the already limited air that we breathe."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A fierce battle is being fought in the soil beneath our feet – and the implications for global warming are huge
~ What will Australia’s proposed Environment Information Agency do for nature?
~ One issue proved key to the opposition’s stunning success in India’s election: caste politics
~ Tents, caravans and mobile homes are used after disasters, so why can’t they be solutions to our housing crisis?
~ Voluntary assisted dying laws have been passed in the ACT. Here’s what happens next
~ Why do we love to see unlikely animal friendships? A psychology expert explains
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Clive Hamilton on how Australians must adapt to ‘Living Hot’
~ Sparks from the past: why we’re hunting through a century of data from Britain’s northernmost observatory
~ Regenerating Oceania: the ‘unique and unifying’ Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture makes a comeback
~ The UK’s nature restoration plans have some big holes – here’s how to fill them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter