Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What will Australia’s proposed Environment Information Agency do for nature?

By Hugh Possingham, Professor of Conservation Biology, The University of Queensland
Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow in Biodiversity, Charles Darwin University
Michelle Ward, Lecturer, School of Environment and Science, Griffith University
Peter Burnett, Honorary Associate Professor, ANU College of Law, Australian National University
Last week, the Albanese government introduced legislation to create a new statutory body called Environment Information Australia. The bill is due for debate in parliament today. The government clearly expects the bill will pass, because the new body has already been allocated A$54 million over four years in the May budget.

Why do we need…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indonesia’s Broadcasting Bill could restrict investigative journalism and LGBTQ+ content
~ A fierce battle is being fought in the soil beneath our feet – and the implications for global warming are huge
~ One issue proved key to the opposition’s stunning success in India’s election: caste politics
~ Tents, caravans and mobile homes are used after disasters, so why can’t they be solutions to our housing crisis?
~ Voluntary assisted dying laws have been passed in the ACT. Here’s what happens next
~ Why do we love to see unlikely animal friendships? A psychology expert explains
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Clive Hamilton on how Australians must adapt to ‘Living Hot’
~ Sparks from the past: why we’re hunting through a century of data from Britain’s northernmost observatory
~ Regenerating Oceania: the ‘unique and unifying’ Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture makes a comeback
~ The UK’s nature restoration plans have some big holes – here’s how to fill them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter