Human Rights Observatory

Voluntary assisted dying laws have been passed in the ACT. Here’s what happens next

By Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Lindy Willmott, Professor of Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland University of Technology
Madeleine Archer, PhD candidate, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
The ACT is allowing nurse practitioners to assess people’s eligibility for voluntary assisted dying. But the latest law is unique in other ways.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
