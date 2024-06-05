Tolerance.ca
Global: FIFA must protect human rights by securing binding safeguards from 2030 and 2034 World Cup bidders – new report

By Amnesty International
FIFA must rigorously and transparently ensure that bids to host the 2030 and 2034 men’s World Cup tournaments fully safeguard human rights and reject any offer that risks abuses once again tainting the world’s largest sporting event, Amnesty International said in a report issued today. The post Global: FIFA must protect human rights by securing binding safeguards from 2030 and 2034 World Cup bidders – new report appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
