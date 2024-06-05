Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

1 in 5 deaths are caused by heart disease, but what else are Australians dying from?

By Garry Jennings, Professor of Medicine, University of Sydney
In 2022 the top five conditions involved in deaths in Australia were coronary heart disease, dementia, high blood pressure, cerebrovascular disease (such as a stroke) and diabetes.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
