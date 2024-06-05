Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Order Limiting Asylum Will Harm People Seeking Protection

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protest against the "Remain in Mexico" policy in front of the US Supreme Court, Washington, D.C., April 26, 2022. © 2022 Photo by Michael Brochstein/ Sipa via AP Images (Washington, DC, June 5, 2024) – An executive order United States President Joe Biden issued on June 4, 2023, that would effectively block access to asylum for people entering the US-Mexico border under certain conditions risks exposing thousands of people to harm, Human Rights Watch said today. The order is unlawful under international human rights and refugee law.The order enables border officials…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Mass floggings in Afghanistan, refugee resettlement crisis, ‘greening education’
~ Biden’s immigration order won’t fix problems quickly – 4 things to know about what’s changing
~ Hydration is really important for learning. How much do kids need to drink?
~ Solar farms can eat up farmland – but ‘agrivoltaics’ could mean the best of both worlds for NZ farmers
~ Super funds are using ‘nudges’ to help you make financial decisions. How do they work?
~ Yes, carbon capture and storage is controversial – but it’s going to be crucial
~ A shocking 79% of female scientists have negative experiences during polar field work
~ Blade Runner soundtrack at 30: how Vangelis used electronic music to explore what it means to be human
~ ‘We cannot simply go, go, go.’ What is girl mossing, the wellness trend that rejects hustle culture?
~ 1 in 5 deaths are caused by heart disease, but what else are Australians dying from?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter