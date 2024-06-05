Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The power of belief: How expectations influence workplace well-being interventions

By Mehak Bharti, Assistant Professor, Toronto Metropolitan University
Ellen Choi, Assistant Professor, HR Management & Organizational Behaviour, Toronto Metropolitan University
Nadège Levallet, Associate Professor, Management and Information Systems, University of Maine
In today’s fast-paced work environments, the quest for inner peace can feel like an elusive dream. In 2021, 62 per cent of health-care workers reported having burnout, while 70 per cent reported depressive symptoms and 29 per cent suffered from post-traumatic symptoms.

Outside of health care, a staggering 80 per cent of American workers say they experience stress at work. Findings indicate stress plays a role in approximately 60 per cent of instances…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
