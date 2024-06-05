Tolerance.ca
Spa holidays in France: ‘taking the waters’ with a doctor’s prescription

By Mazarine Wairy Dupuich, Doctorante CIFRE sciences de gestion culture et consommation. Étude de cas CIFRE La Roche Posay : "L'expérience de thermalisme selon une perspective culturelle de la consommation : santé, bien être et pratiques de soins", Université de Poitiers
France’s approach to thermal medicine is more than just day at the spa. Instead, the country’s practice of “thermalism” is medically recognised and state reimbursed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
