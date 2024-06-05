Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon’s Hezbollah is proving to be a serious problem for Israel

By Zainab Younes, PhD Candidate in the Division of Social Sciences, London South Bank University
Hezbollah intensified its attacks in northern Israel on June 2, firing barrages of rockets over the border that set off massive wildfires. This came two days after the Lebanese armed group revealed that it had downed one of Israel’s most advanced drones – the most recent of several successful air defence operations.

The events of October 7 had already marked the collapseThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
