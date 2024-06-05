Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: meet the men – and women – lining up to contest the early presidential election

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
The death in a helicopter crash of the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, on May 19 has triggered a presidential election one year earlier than expected. It’s a consequential moment in Iranian politics as many believed that Raisi was being groomed to take over as supreme leader on the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is 85.

The constitution states that an election must be held within 50 days of a president’s death in office. So the election, which was originally scheduled for June 2025, will take place on June 28 this year. When registrations closed on June 3, 80 candidates had come…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The power of belief: How expectations influence workplace well-being interventions
~ Spa holidays in France: ‘taking the waters’ with a doctor’s prescription
~ What your nipples can tell you about your health
~ Lebanon’s Hezbollah is proving to be a serious problem for Israel
~ Does voting help the climate?
~ Paul Weller 66 review: a skilful, layered album that pays homage to rock music
~ How the 1901 Discovery expedition’s polar explorers stayed healthy during their Antarctic journey
~ Five mysterious ancient artefacts that still puzzle archaeologists
~ Welcome to the age of space scepticism – and a growing revolt against elites
~ Indian election: why Modi may now need to switch his economic ambitions to new businesses and small firms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter