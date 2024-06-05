Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paul Weller 66 review: a skilful, layered album that pays homage to rock music

By Adam Behr, Senior Lecturer in Popular and Contemporary Music, Newcastle University
Paul Weller’s new album 66 is a far cry from the fiery vigour of Weller’s early work with The Jam and The Style Council. It’s also different from solo hits like The Changingman (1995) or even, more recently, the grittier moments on 2021’s Fat Pop. But by taking his foot off the gas somewhat, Weller seems keen to take in the view and a comparative lack of feistiness doesn’t mean a lack of purpose.

Indeed, this being his 17th solo studio album…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The power of belief: How expectations influence workplace well-being interventions
~ Spa holidays in France: ‘taking the waters’ with a doctor’s prescription
~ What your nipples can tell you about your health
~ Lebanon’s Hezbollah is proving to be a serious problem for Israel
~ Does voting help the climate?
~ Iran: meet the men – and women – lining up to contest the early presidential election
~ How the 1901 Discovery expedition’s polar explorers stayed healthy during their Antarctic journey
~ Five mysterious ancient artefacts that still puzzle archaeologists
~ Welcome to the age of space scepticism – and a growing revolt against elites
~ Indian election: why Modi may now need to switch his economic ambitions to new businesses and small firms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter