Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How animals are changing to cope with stronger heatwaves

By Jonathan Goldenberg, Postdoctoral Researcher in Evolutionary Biology, Lund University
An intense heatwave that gripped Mexico in May 2024 killed more than 50 howler monkeys. Humans can escape these consequences of rising global temperatures up to a point by taking refuge in air-conditioned rooms. Other species are at the mercy of the elements and must rely on the adaptations they have inherited over millions of years of evolution to survive.

Not everyone has access to an air-conditioner, of course. Heat-related illnesses and deaths are on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
