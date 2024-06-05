Your favorite drink can cause breast cancer – but most women in the US aren’t aware of alcohol’s health risks
By Monica Swahn, Dean of the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, Kennesaw State University
Ritu Aneja, Professor of Clinical and Diagnostic Sciences, Associate Dean of Research and Innovation in the School of Health Professions, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Drinking alcohol is normalized in American society. But the ubiquity of alcohol consumption hides its serious health risks, including cancer.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 5, 2024