Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With a record-breaking 2024 Atlantic hurricane forecast, here’s how scientists are helping Caribbean communities adapt to a warming world

By Jorge González-Cruz, Professor of Atmospheric & Environmental Sciences, University at Albany, State University of New York
Preparing for Atlantic hurricane season is always a priority in the Caribbean, especially when forecasts project high numbers of storms, as they do for 2024. The region’s most devastating storm in recent years, Hurricane Maria, struck in September 2017 and inflicted unprecedented destruction on Puerto Rico, Dominica, St. Croix and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How animals are changing to cope with stronger heatwaves
~ Chinese scientists are increasingly shaping the future of the Arctic amid China’s rising presence
~ Could Elvis’ Graceland hold a key to bridging America’s cultural divide?
~ Your favorite drink can cause breast cancer – but most women in the US aren’t aware of alcohol’s health risks
~ 500 years ago, Machiavelli warned the public not to get complacent in the face of self-interested charismatic figures
~ Heat index warnings can save lives on dangerously hot days − if people understand what they mean
~ Removing Cuba from list of countries ‘not fully cooperating’ over terrorism may presage wider rapprochement – if politics allows
~ Why India and Pakistan’s T20 cricket showdown in New York is such a big deal
~ Colorado to tighten regulations on funeral homes after multiple scandals − here’s what this means for families
~ Female giraffes drove the evolution of long giraffe necks in order to feed on the most nutritious leaves, new research suggests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter