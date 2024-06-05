Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heat index warnings can save lives on dangerously hot days − if people understand what they mean

By Micki Olson, Senior Researcher in Emergency and Risk Communication, University at Albany, State University of New York
A risk expert explains how to read the heat index and interpret extreme heat warnings, and how to stay safe.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
