Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Foreign healthcare volunteers in Africa can harm local relationships – Zambian study

By James Wintrup, Senior Researcher, Chr. Michelsen Institute
Thousands of global health volunteers, most from the United States, travel to Africa every year. These volunteers come from diverse backgrounds and have varying levels of experience. They include surgeons, anaesthesiologists, nurses and medical students. They arrive with the ambition to improve health outcomes in Africa and learn about “global health”.

In my research I have studied the impact of these volunteers in Zambia. Between 2014 and 2016, I conducted research…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
