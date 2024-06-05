Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Record-breaking 12-month run of global heat underlines urgency of action to deliver climate justice

By Amnesty International
ecent floods in Brazil, Kenya and Germany, and record heatwaves in India, other parts of south Asia, and Mexico underline the imminent harm to come from continued global heating unless serious and meaningful action is taken. The post Global: Record-breaking 12-month run of global heat underlines urgency of action to deliver climate justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
