Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prosecuted for defending the environment: Activists and communities stand up to protect our planet

By Amnesty International
Por: Graciela Martínez, Senior Campaigner, Libertad de Expresión, México y Honduras, Oficina Regional para las Américas, Amnistía Internacional, y Cristopher Isaí Cruz Ordóñez, Jefe de Campañas y Comunicación, Amnistía Internacional México What happened to the defenders from Colonia Maya? Five leaders of the residential community Colonia Maya in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas have […] The post Prosecuted for defending the environment: Activists and communities stand up to protect our planet appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
