Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

D-day’s secret weapon: how wetland science stopped the Normandy landings from getting bogged down

By Christian Dunn, Professor in Natural Sciences, Bangor University
Beneath the roar of gunfire and the chaos of D-day, an unlikely hero played a vital role — wetland science. Often overlooked amid military strategies and troop movements, the study of mud proved critical to the success of the largest amphibious invasion in history.

Much has been written about the events of June 6 1944 and the extensive planning that led up to Operation Overlord on that pivotal day. The success of the Normandy landings…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer’s election debate: an audience asking for a way out of hopelessness and getting nothing in response
~ An active brain can protect you from dementia, but stress might eat up your ‘cognitive reserve’ – new study
~ Ten classic films about D-day, recommended by a war historian
~ South Africa’s election results present 3 options for government: all are fraught with danger
~ Elon Musk says he won a battle for free speech in court, but it won’t stop the war for social media regulation
~ India: why Hindu nationalism and Zionism are ideological cousins
~ Election manifestos are inevitably a letdown – here’s how we can fix them
~ Sparks from the past: why weather scientists are hunting through a century of data from Britain’s northernmost observatory
~ Saudi Arabia: ILO Forced Labor Complaint a Wake-Up Call
~ Qatar: Quash conviction of British-Mexican national sentenced to six-month suspended prison term in grossly unfair trial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter