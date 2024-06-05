Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s election results present 3 options for government: all are fraught with danger

By Philippe Burger, Dean: Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences, and Professor of Economics, University of the Free State
South Africans do not have a deep culture of coalitions. There have been a few coalitions at provincial and municipal levels but most of these were quite unstable.

The outcome of the 2024 national election up-ended 30 years of electoral dominance by the African National Congress. The party garnered only 40.18% of the vote while the Democratic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer’s election debate: an audience asking for a way out of hopelessness and getting nothing in response
~ An active brain can protect you from dementia, but stress might eat up your ‘cognitive reserve’ – new study
~ Ten classic films about D-day, recommended by a war historian
~ D-day’s secret weapon: how wetland science stopped the Normandy landings from getting bogged down
~ Elon Musk says he won a battle for free speech in court, but it won’t stop the war for social media regulation
~ India: why Hindu nationalism and Zionism are ideological cousins
~ Election manifestos are inevitably a letdown – here’s how we can fix them
~ Sparks from the past: why weather scientists are hunting through a century of data from Britain’s northernmost observatory
~ Saudi Arabia: ILO Forced Labor Complaint a Wake-Up Call
~ Qatar: Quash conviction of British-Mexican national sentenced to six-month suspended prison term in grossly unfair trial
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter