Human Rights Observatory

Has the tide finally turned for Narendra Modi in India?

By Ian Hall, Professor of International Relations, Griffith University
Most pundits and exit polls predicted a big win for Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India’s massive six-week election that just came to a close.

They were wrong. Instead, many voters in key battleground states cast their ballots for opposition parties, cutting the BJP’s tally…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
