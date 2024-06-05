Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A strange intermittent radio signal from space has astronomers puzzled

By Manisha Caleb, Lecturer, University of Sydney
Emil Lenc, Research Scientist, Space and Astronomy, CSIRO
A slowly flickering source of radio waves that changes over time might be a neutron star or a white dwarf – but its behaviour doesn’t quite fit any of our theories.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tiananmen crackdown commemorations foiled by large Hong Kong police deployment
~ Keeping the memory of Beijing's 1989 Tiananmen Massacre alive in Taiwan
~ ‘Junk science’ is being used in Australian courtrooms, and wrongful convictions are at stake
~ Has the tide finally turned for Narendra Modi in India?
~ With the reintroduction of import taxes on Chinese solar panels, Brazil hopes to develop its own industry
~ With all this bird flu around, how safe are eggs, chicken or milk?
~ Naira is in crisis but cryptocurrency isn’t to blame – Nigeria needs consistent policy
~ eSafety commissioner drops court effort to force Elon Musk to put international ban on stabbing video
~ 7 graphs that show economic growth near zero as Australia waits for a budget boost
~ Santos just copped a large fine. What did the oil and gas company do?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter