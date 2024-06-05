Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With the reintroduction of import taxes on Chinese solar panels, Brazil hopes to develop its own industry

By Laís Martins
For years, Brazil has relied on Chinese solar panels to power its green energy transition. With a new tax on solar energy equipment imports, this industry could be shaken.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
