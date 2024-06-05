Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

ESafety commissioner drops court effort to force Elon Musk to put international ban on stabbing video

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In a statement on Wednesday the commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, said she had decided to discontinue the federal court proceedings and instead welcomed the opportunity for an independent review.The Conversation


