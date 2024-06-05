Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Santos just copped a large fine. What did the oil and gas company do?

By Samantha Hepburn, Professor, Deakin Law School, Deakin University
South Australian oil and gas company Santos has been hit with a A$2.75 million fine for breaching its record-keeping obligations.

The Federal Court ordered the fine for Santos Direct, a wholly owned subsidiary, for over 4,700 breaches of the National Gas Rules. The fine follows proceedings brought by the Australian Energy Regulator.

It’s not the first energy company the regulator has pursued recently for breaches to the gas rules. Last year, energy retailer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
