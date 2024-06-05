From immunotherapy to mRNA vaccines – the latest science on melanoma treatment explained
By Sarah Diepstraten, Senior Research Officer, Blood Cells and Blood Cancer Division, Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
John (Eddie) La Marca, Senior Research Officer, Blood Cells and Blood Cancer, Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
More than 16,000 Australians will be diagnosed with melanoma each year. Most of these will be caught early, and can be cured by surgery.
However, for patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma, which has spread from the skin to other organs, the outlook was bleak until the advent of targeted therapies (that attack specific cancer traits) and immune therapies (that leverage the immune system). Over the past decade, these treatments have seen a significant climb in the number of advanced melanoma…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 5, 2024