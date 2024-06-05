Bad weather, hills and the dark deter cyclists, particularly women. So what can we do about it?
By Richard Bean, Research Fellow, School of Information Technology and Electrical Engineering, The University of Queensland
Dorina Pojani, Associate Professor in Urban Planning, The University of Queensland
Jonathan Corcoran, Professor, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
The gender gap in urban cycling worldwide is staggering. Most cyclists are young to middle-aged men – hence phenomena such as “lycra cyclists” or “mamils”.
In Anglo countries, including Australia, only one in four commuter cyclists and one in…
- Tuesday, June 4, 2024