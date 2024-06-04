We polled EU citizens on what they want asylum policy to look like – their answers may surprise you
By Natalia Letki, Associate professor, University of Warsaw
Dawid Walentek, Post-Doc, Ghent University
Peter Thisted Dinesen, Professor of Political Science, University of Copenhagen
Ulf Liebe, Professor of Sociology and Quantitative Methods, University of Warwick
European citizens have remarkably similar preferences on asylum policy, including being strongly in favour of asylum seekers being allowed to work.
