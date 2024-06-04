Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Modi’s narrow win suggests Indian voters saw through religious rhetoric, opting instead to curtail his political power

By Sumit Ganguly, Distinguished Professor of Political Science and the Tagore Chair in Indian Cultures and Civilizations, Indiana University
The ruling BJP failed to see that those who had not benefited from the country’s rapid economic growth were deeply unhappy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kafka 100: the Post Office scandal really was Kafkaesque – it’s right out of his novel The Trial
~ Whose health matters? The diversity deficit in clinical trials
~ Children with special health needs are more likely to come from poorer neighbourhoods
~ By not mining vital minerals, NZ is ‘offshoring its own environmental footprint’ – is that fair?
~ The emerald ash borer has arrived in B.C. — what can we do about it?
~ The Dispossessed at 50: Ursula K. Le Guin’s ‘anarchist utopia’ was an anguished response to war. Its political power endures
~ How can busy people also keep fit and healthy? Here’s what the ancient Greeks and Romans did
~ Worried about sending your baby to daycare? Our research shows they like being in groups
~ Groundwater is heating up, threatening life below and above the surface
~ Mental illness, psychiatric disorder or psychological problem. What should we call mental distress?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter