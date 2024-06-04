Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Whose health matters? The diversity deficit in clinical trials

By Sonia Anand, Associate Vice-President Global Health, McMaster University
Diabetes trials are leaving out people who are most affected by diabetes, which creates a series of problems include the greater likelihood of missing rare and potentially dangerous side effects.The Conversation


