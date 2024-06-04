The emerald ash borer has arrived in B.C. — what can we do about it?
By Dezene Huber, Professor, Faculty of Environment, University of Northern British Columbia
Chris JK MacQuarrie, Adjunct professor, John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape and Design, and the Graduate Department of Forestry, University of Toronto
The emerald ash borer is a destructive invasive pest which has killed tens of millions of trees across North America and has now been sighted in Vancouver.
