Human Rights Observatory

The Dispossessed at 50: Ursula K. Le Guin’s ‘anarchist utopia’ was an anguished response to war. Its political power endures

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
Sci-fi master Ursula Le Guin always asked the question: what sort of world do you want to live in? In her masterpiece, The Dispossessed, she considers injustice and war through an alternative universe.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
