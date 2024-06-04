Tolerance.ca
Groundwater is heating up, threatening life below and above the surface

By Gabriel C Rau, Lecturer in Hydrogeology, School of Environmental and Life Sciences, University of Newcastle
Barret Kurylyk, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in Coastal Water Resources, Dalhousie University
Dylan Irvine, Outstanding Future Researcher - Northern Water Futures, Charles Darwin University
Susanne Benz, Freigeist Fellow, Institute of Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (IPF), Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Groundwater is the largest source of unfrozen freshwater on the planet. Even though it’s underground, climate change is heating this reservoir up.The Conversation


© The Conversation
