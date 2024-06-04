Mental illness, psychiatric disorder or psychological problem. What should we call mental distress?
By Nick Haslam, Professor of Psychology, The University of Melbourne
Naomi Baes, Researcher - Social Psychology/ Natural Language Processing, The University of Melbourne
We talk about mental health more than ever, but the language we should use remains a vexed issue.
Should we call people who seek help patients, clients or consumers? Should we use “person-first” expressions such as person with autism or “identity-first” expressions like autistic person? Should we apply or avoid diagnostic labels?
These questions often stir up strong feelings. Some people feel that patient implies being passive and subordinate. Others think consumer is too transactional, as if seeking help is…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 4, 2024